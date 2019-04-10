AAF implosion spawns multiple class-action lawsuits

Getty Images

The AAF is gone, but it won’t be forgotten. Because its name will continue to be involved in litigation, indefinitely.

Via ESPN.com, a pair of class-action lawsuits already have been filed against the AAF. One lawsuit, pursued on behalf of all players, was filed in California state court. Another lawsuit, filed by the Birmingham Iron’s director of community relations, was filed in California federal court.

The civil action filed by a pair of players (on behalf of all players) targets the AAF, Legendary Field Exhibitions, Tom Dundon, co-founder Charlie Ebersol, and the Ebersol Sports Media Group as defendants. The other lawsuit targets the AAF, Legendary Field Exhibitions, co-founder Bill Polian, MGM Resorts International, J.K. McKay, and former NFL players Troy Polamalu and Jared Allen.

As to the AAF, the litigation will automatically be stayed in connection with inevitable bankruptcy proceedings. To the extent that viable claims can be made against the individuals named in the lawsuits, the veil of protection provided by the AAF as a business entity may not matter.

The lawsuit filed by the players includes a long list of legal theories, including breach of contract, breach of the implied duty of good faith and fair dealing in contractual matters, failure to pay wages, fraud, and false promises. It alleges that the various named defendants “concealed and suppressed a material fact about their intentions for the long-term viability of the Alliance of American Football,” that they “intended to conceal the fact that the league was insolvent,” and that they “made promises to the plaintiffs and class members regarding the long-term longevity and health of the league.”

The other lawsuit seeks a variety of wages and other payments to which league employees allegedly were entitled in connection with their employment and the abrupt termination thereof.

These lawsuits could be the very tip of a legal iceberg arising from the fundamental premise that the AAF created the impression that it was fully funded for one or more football seasons when, in reality, it didn’t have enough cash on hand at the start of the first season to finish the first season.