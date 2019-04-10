An Amari Cooper contract won’t be hard to structure

Getty Images

With receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott up next for new contracts with the Cowboys, one deal will be much easier to structure than the other, based on the structure utilized in the contract given to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Cooper already is due to make $13.924 million in 2019, and he’ll be eligible for the franchise tag in 2020, an amount that will at least be $16.7 million, based on a 20-percent raise over Cooper’s 2019 cap number.

That’s at least $30.624 million over the next two years, which the Cowboys should offer as a full guarantee at signing. Throw in a sizable 2021 salary guaranteed for injury at signing that becomes fully guaranteed in March 2020 plus a couple of non-guaranteed years in 2022 and 2023, and the deal will be done.

Prescott’s deal becomes more difficult to structure because he’s due to make only $2 million this year. While the Cowboys surely would welcome an invitation to combine $2 million for 2019 with $25 million (roughly the franchise-tag for 2020), that’s only $27 million for two years — far less than Prescott will want.

With the team intent on signing both guys, it makes sense to turn to Cooper and make an offer based on the Lawrence structure before attacking the bigger challenge of working out a deal with Prescott.

Through it all, the Cowboys shouldn’t forget about running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has two years left on his rookie deal but who should be thinking seriously about drawing a line in the sand.