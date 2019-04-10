Bengals re-sign Alex Redmond

Getty Images

The Bengals got another one of their exclusive rights free agents under contract for the 2019 season.

Right guard Alex Redmond was one of four ERFAs tendered contracts by the team earlier this month and he is the last one of the quartet to sign his deal with the team.

Redmond joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and made his regular season debut the next year. He started 15 games at right guard for the Bengals last season.

The Bengals signed former Bills guard John Miller and Trey Hopkins returns after starting games at both center and guard last year, so Redmond may be facing competition for the spot this summer.