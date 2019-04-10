Bill Belichick doesn’t have much to say about Greg Schiano

Getty Images

Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano abruptly left the team last month. Beyond a statement that invited multiple layers and levels of speculation, no clear answers have emerged regarding his decision to step aside, just as he was returning to the NFL after a five-year absence.

During the annual pre-draft press conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the situation. In keeping with his nature when it comes to talking in public, Belichick didn’t have much to say.

“We’re not talking about an unprecedented event here,” Belichick said regarding Schiano’s decision to leave, via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com. When asked a follow-up question about the plan for replacing Schiano, Belichick said, “Let’s stick with the draft.”

Although the departure of Schiano wasn’t unprecedented, the move was definitely unexpected. And, apart from the statement issued by Schiano, it likely will remain unexplained.