Bills sign Eli Harold

The Bills remained active in free agency on Wednesday by adding a player on the defensive side of the ball.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Eli Harold to their 90-man roster. It’s a one-year deal.

Harold was a 2015 third-round pick by the 49ers and spent three years with the team before moving on to Detroit in a trade last August. He had 10 tackles and four sacks while serving as a situational pass rusher for the Lions and picked up five sacks during his time with the Niners.

Harold will join Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Shaq Lawson at defensive end in Buffalo and his ability to produce in another rotational role will determine how much he sees the field this year.