Browns G.M. open to moving back into first round

Getty Images

John Dorsey isn’t afraid to swing big.

Which is why the lack of a first-round pick at the moment doesn’t mean he won’t have one by the end of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns General Manager made it clear on multiple occasions that he’s open to the idea of moving back into the first round, after dealing the 17th overall pick to the Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham.

“We’ll try to plan for every scenario that we can,’’ Dorsey said. “If we deem that there’s a player to move up for – that’s a hypothetical – if you think the player can help you, you go up and do it. You have to plan for them, but then you have to execute them on the day of the draft.”

Not only did he make the Beckham deal, he’s also traded future picks to get the quarterback he wanted in Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes).

Coupled with some players who could be dealt (like running back Duke Johnson), and two extra fifth-rounders, the Browns have some degree of ammunition if they want to make (another) aggressive move.