Buccaneers sign Orion Stewart

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are the latest team to bolster their roster by signing a player set free when the Alliance of American Football’s first season came to a premature end.

The team announced that they have signed safety Orion Stewart. He joins Kentrell Brice as recent additions to the safety group in Tampa.

Stewart signed with the Broncos after going undrafted out of Baylor in 2017 and has also spent time with Washington, Buffalo and the Giants.

He signed with the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders and recorded the first interception in league history earlier this year. He picked off one other pass and made 25 tackles before the league suspended operations last week.