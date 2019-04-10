Bucs hire Larry Rose as officiating consultant

Getty Images

TV networks have officiating consultants, so why shouldn’t NFL teams?

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday that they have hired Larry Rose as the team’s officiating consultant. Rose will assist Bucs’ coaches and players with knowledge and interpretations of the rules and in-game strategy, including assistance with replay challenge decisions on game day.

Rose, an official for more than 40 years, worked more than 350 games at both the professional and collegiate level. He served as an NFL side judge from 1997-2013.

His NFL assignments included 14 NFL playoff games, with two conference championship games and Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona.

For the past five seasons, Rose has served as an officials trainer for the Southeastern Conference.