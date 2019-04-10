Budda Baker moving back to free safety for Cardinals

Getty Images

After a season of playing cornerback under former head coach Steve Wilks, Budda Baker is expected to move back to free safety this season for the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Kyle Odegard of the team’s website, Baker is anticipating returning to the role he’s most familiar in the back-end of the defense.

“I’m very excited about (that), because that’s my position,” Baker said.

Baker played free safety at the University of Washington where he became a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Baker played at free safety as a rookie for Arizona where Tyrann Mathieu would move into the slot coverage role Baker would eventually take over last season. With Mathieu leaving for Houston, Baker was asked to play cornerback instead.

With Arizona adding Tramaine Brock in free agency, the Cardinals appear to have options at cornerback moving forward that allows Baker to move back to his traditional spot.