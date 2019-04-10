Caleb Sturgis working out for Bears

Getty Images

We heard last week that the Bears were going to work out a pair of kickers who became free agents when the Alliance of American Football shut its doors, but their search for more reliable work at the position won’t stop there.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Caleb Sturgis will be showing his stuff to the team on Wednesday. Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose are the ex-AAFers who will be trying out.

Like Koo and Rose, Sturgis is a former Chargers kicker. He opened last season as the kicker for L.A.’s AFC representative, but got hurt and gave way to Michael Badgley after five games. Sturgis returned for one game and missed three kicks to send the job Badgley’s way for good.

Sturgis was 9-of-13 on field goals and 9-of-15 on extra points overall. He’s also kicked for the Dolphins and Eagles since 2013.

Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt are the current kickers on the Chicago roster. Cody Parkey was released after ending his shaky 2018 season with a missed field goal at the end of the Bears’ playoff loss to the Eagles.