Chiefs fan cited for shining laser at Tom Brady

A 64-year-old Chiefs fan has been given a citation for disturbing the peace for shining a laser pointer in the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game.

Dwyan Morgan faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, according to the Kansas City Star.

Video footage showed a green light flash across Brady’s face during the game. Laser pointers can cause eye injuries and could easily distract a player during a game, but Brady did not appear to notice it.

The Chiefs used the video and witness accounts to identify the fan, who has been banned for life from Arrowhead Stadium.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at an NFL game. During a 2014 Bills-Lions game in Detroit, Buffalo players complained that a Lions fan had been shining a laser pointer at them. The fan was found and eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, paid a $235 fine and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service. That fan was a guest of a season ticket holder, and the Lions revoked his season tickets.