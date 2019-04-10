Chris Godwin “not really big” on preseason talk

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians set a high bar for wide receiver Chris Godwin when he said at the league meetings that Godwin “is going to be close to a 100-catch guy” during the 2019 season.

The departures of Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson certainly have Godwin set for a bigger role in the offense than he played in his first two seasons, but he said on Tuesday that he’s not interested in playing the expectation game leading into the season.

“It’s cool seeing those types of things,” Godwin said, via PewterReport.com. “But at the same time, everything, preseason, it doesn’t really matter until you put the film on. I’m not really big on all that preseason talk because if we don’t execute, then none of it will matter. I’m more interested in looking at the season afterwards and seeing how I actually did, and seeing if the expectations that I had for myself if I live up to it.”

Godwin’s wait-and-see attitude extends to the offense as a whole as he notes that there’s a lot of talent on the roster, but that it “remains to be seen” how that translates to the field. That’s a different approach than others in Tampa are taking as the team tries for its first playoff berth since 2007.