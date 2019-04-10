Civil complaint against Marcell Dareus dismissed

Getty Images

A Florida judge has dismissed a civil complaint against Marcell Dareus that alleged the Jaguars defensive tackle sexually assaulted a woman in Tampa in January 2017 and gave her a sexually transmitted disease, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Hillsborough County circuit court judge Paul L. Huey dismissed the complaint with prejudice Feb. 11, meaning it cannot be brought back to court.

A woman sought in excess of $15,000 from Dareus, alleging he sexually assaulted her on Jan. 8, 2017, at a home he was returning in Lutz, Florida, a town adjacent to Tampa. She filed her complaint Dec. 12, 2017.

Dareus faces a similar civil complaint filed in Duval County (Florida) in July 2018 by a Texas woman, who alleges Dareus sexually assaulted her and infected her with a sexually transmitted disease.

DiRocoo, citing court records, reports that Duval County circuit court judge Tyrie Boyer dismissed that lawsuit March 14. Boyer, though, gave the woman and her attorneys 20 days to file an amended complaint, which they did April 2. Dareus and his attorneys have 20 days to respond.