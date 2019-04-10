Colts, Buccaneers, Lions, Giants among teams meeting with Brian Burns

Getty Images

The pass rushing skills that Brian Burns showed at Florida State have put him into a group of defensive players generally expected to be selected in the first round of the draft later this month.

He’s probably not going to go as high as Nick Bosa or Josh Allen, but he said on Chris Simms Unbuttoned that he is motivated by being ranked below those players. There are a handful of teams interested in speaking to Burns before the draft to see if he might put that motivation to use off the edge in their defense.

Burns said he has about six meetings set up with the Buccaneers up next. The Lions, Giants and Colts are also on the list and Burns told Simms that he’s heard a lot from the AFC South club.

“The Colts have shown the most interest so far,” Burns said. “I’ve had a dinner with them, met with them at the combine. Got on the board a little bit.”

Burns had 24 sacks and 39.5 tackles for loss over three years at Florida State.