Cowboys cut Parker Ehinger

Getty Images

The Cowboys traded for offensive lineman Parker Ehinger before the start of last season, giving up cornerback Charvarius Ward to the Chiefs to get him.

Ehinger, though, didn’t play in a game for the Cowboys.

Dallas announced Wednesday it has cut Ehinger along with defensive tackle Aziz Shittu.

Ehinger injured his knee in one of his first practices with the Cowboys, with Dallas placing him on injured reserve two days before the season opener.

The Chiefs made Ehinger a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he started five games in two seasons in Kansas City.

Shittu, 24, spent part of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.