Daniel Jones visits the Patriots

Getty Images

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is visiting a team that doesn’t need a quarterback now, but might need one down the road.

Jones is visiting the Patriots today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That could mean the Patriots would consider taking Jones with the 32nd overall pick and grooming him to be the heir apparent to Tom Brady. It could even be that the Patriots would consider trading up for Jones, if they think he’s good enough. Or it could just mean the Patriots think Jones is an interesting prospect and would like to learn more about him.

The Patriots spent a second-round pick on Jimmy Garoppolo and a third-round pick on Jacoby Brissett, despite having Brady already. Those picks worked out fine, as both quarterbacks helped the Patriots win games during Brady’s Deflategate suspension, and both eventually brought value back to the Patriots when they were traded.

Brady will be 42 this season, and eventually the Patriots need to find his replacement. Maybe even this year, in the first round.