Davante Adams: I have no negative feelings about Aaron Rodgers

Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley, both of whom caught many passes from Aaron Rodgers and shared a huddle and a locker room with him, recently criticized the Packers quarterback. Another former receiver, Jordy Nelson, has come to Rodgers’ defense.

A current Packers receiver, Davante Adams, had his say Wednesday.

“I feel like I have made it pretty evident about how I feel about it already,” Adams said, via video from Stacey Dales of NFL Media. “It’s something that I’m really trying to put in the past at this point because it’s nothing even to continue to drag on. I think you’ve heard from all the people who are relevant at this point and actually matter, which are the people who played with him and played with him recently and had those good relationships with him. I think that it’s been pretty uniform as far as we feel about him — a great leader. All the negative things I’ve heard, I share none of those feelings with those guys. Nobody reached out to me. Nobody reached out to James Jones. Nobody reached out to Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, any of these guys who obviously had a good relationship with him. I think if those people were interviewed about him the story would been a lot different.”

No one outside the locker room has put the controversy and criticism involving Rodgers and the Packers to rest yet. But if those in the locker room have and Rodgers returns to being Rodgers and the Packers return to winning, then it quickly will go away once the season starts.