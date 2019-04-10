Demaryius Thomas, T.J. Yeldon visit Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on Wednesday and they spent time with a couple of other veteran offensive free agents as well.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back T.J. Yeldon were in for visits with the team.

Thomas was drafted by the Broncos when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the team’s head coach and was traded to the Texans last year after eight and a half seasons in Denver. Thomas’ stay in Houston was short as he tore his Achilles late last year and got released early this year.

In addition to an uncertain outlook due to his injury, Thomas may also face league discipline after pleading guilty to careless driving.

Yeldon was a 2015 second-round pick by the Jaguars and spent the last four years with the team. He was used frequently as a receiver out of the backfield, which is generally something the Patriots like in wideouts although it’s not clear how much room they have for another back with Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden on hand.