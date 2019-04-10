Drew Brees gets dig in during shirt commercial

Getty Images

Drew Brees has largely taken the high road regarding the blown no-call which cost the Saints a shot at the Super Bowl.

But he couldn’t help getting a shot in.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints quarterback made his joke during a new commercial for UNTUCKit shirts.

At the end of the 30-second spot, Brees walks by a man wearing the shirt, nods in approval, and says: “At least somebody made the right call.”

Brees was diplomatic in the wake of the game, saying during a lap of promotional appearances at the Super Bowl that he was trying not to dwell on the fact his team wasn’t there with him.

“I’ve lived my life by worrying about the things that I can control,” he said then. “I know there were things that happened in that game before and after that call that were within our control that we could’ve done better that would’ve resulted, I think, in a win. It’s unfortunate that the most obvious of those things was the no-call because arguably you do the math and we would’ve been kicking a field goal with 15 seconds and we’d probably be here. But, I focus more on the plays that we could’ve made that would’ve gotten us here anyway.”

And whether you buy the shirts he endorses or not, it’s good to know he can laugh about it now — while getting in a dig that implies he hasn’t forgotten and won’t.