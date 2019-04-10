Dwayne Haskins the biggest name not attending the draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 10, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
The NFL revealed the names of the players who will attend the NFL draft, and the most noteworthy name missing was that of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

We don’t yet know the reasons that Haskins is not attending, but it may be another indication that his draft stock is sinking. Players don’t like long waits on draft night, and if Haskins and his camp haven’t sensed that any of the teams with high picks are high on him, they might think it’s wiser to stay home and enjoy the draft with family and friends, without the constant pressure of live looks at them sitting their awkwardly waiting for the phone to ring.

Three other quarterbacks — Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones — will be in attendance. Until recently, Lock and Jones were widely viewed as behind Haskins on most draft boards. That may no longer be the case. No one should be surprised if Haskins’ name is the fourth quarterback called.

Other top prospects not attending the draft include Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

10 responses to “Dwayne Haskins the biggest name not attending the draft

  3. “Until recently, Lock and Jones were widely viewed as behind Haskins on most draft boards.”
    ====================

    To be clear, none of those “draft boards” are from real NFL teams, but sports writers who think they know a player after just watching 2-3 game tapes.

    Real NFL teams have scouts following players (especially QBs) the whole season and seen almost every game. They are NOT moving players up or down based on nothing.

  4. ‘No one should be surprised if Haskins’ name is the fourth quarterback called.’

    I, for one, will be shocked if he is the third quarterback called.

  5. He is not a first rounder and any team that does take him in round 1, will have a bust on their hands.

  6. I’m so sick of these draft expert’s saying who is rising and who is falling,look at their mock drafts after the draft, they get about a .05% success rate if that

  9. His ugly pro day did him in…

    I watched the “highlights” of his pro day…and was amazed at how he struggled to hit receivers in stride…like Steve Young said…accuracy is innate…you either have it or you don’t…this kid doesn’t have it…I don’t care what his completion percentage was in college…those windows for open receivers are much tighter in the NFL!

  10. Haskins is looking to be the next Teddy Bridgewater.

    I look forward to many NFL media types telling us for the next several years how great Haskins is despite much evidence to the contrary.

