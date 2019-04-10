Dwayne Haskins the biggest name not attending the draft

Getty Images

The NFL revealed the names of the players who will attend the NFL draft, and the most noteworthy name missing was that of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

We don’t yet know the reasons that Haskins is not attending, but it may be another indication that his draft stock is sinking. Players don’t like long waits on draft night, and if Haskins and his camp haven’t sensed that any of the teams with high picks are high on him, they might think it’s wiser to stay home and enjoy the draft with family and friends, without the constant pressure of live looks at them sitting their awkwardly waiting for the phone to ring.

Three other quarterbacks — Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones — will be in attendance. Until recently, Lock and Jones were widely viewed as behind Haskins on most draft boards. That may no longer be the case. No one should be surprised if Haskins’ name is the fourth quarterback called.

Other top prospects not attending the draft include Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.