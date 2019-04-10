Earl Thomas hopes to retire a Seahawk

Getty Images

Earl Thomas may or may not have left Seattle on good terms. The last we saw of him in a Seahawks uniform he was flipping off Seattle’s sideline while leaving on a cart with a broken leg in October.

The Seahawks knew they couldn’t afford to re-sign him, and Thomas signed a rich offer with Baltimore.

But Thomas sounds as if he still has fond feelings for the Seahawks after spending nine seasons in Seattle.

“I envision one day retiring as a Seahawk,” Thomas said on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. “I would never burn a bridge there. I still love my teammates. Hopefully, they’ll hang my jersey in the rafters.”

Thomas made six Pro Bowls and three times was voted All-Pro in his time in Seattle.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times suggested the Seahawks hang a banner honoring the entire Legion of Boom, with every player’s number on it.