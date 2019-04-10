Giants extend Sterling Shepard

Getty Images

The Giants traded away their No. 1 wide receiver, but their No. 2 wide receiver isn’t going anywhere.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Giants are finalizing a four-year, $41 million extension with wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who was their No. 2 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham last season.

Shepard has spent his entire three-year career with the Giants and had career highs last year in catches (66) and yards (872). This year he and Golden Tate are expected to be the two starters in an offense that will revolve around running back Saquon Barkley.

The 26-year-old Shepard was the Giants’ second-round draft pick in 2016.