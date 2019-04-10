Jack Del Rio: Antonio Brown is “going to be a pain in the ass”

Getty Images

As former Jaguars and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio pivots to a season in the media, he’s saying plenty of things. And he’s supplementing his head’s up regarding a potential Russell Wilson trade by invoking an opposite portion of the anatomy.

“I love the talent, but [Antonio Brown] has clearly shown that he’s going to be a pain in the ass,” Del Rio tells NFL.com. “He’s a very talented guy and I would love to have him. I would work with him no problem. If [players] have talent, you tend to tolerate it a little bit unless it becomes disruptive to your team. He’s going to have to learn that to really help the team. If he continues doing the things he’s been doing, just like he upset the Steelers, he’s going to upset the next team he’s on. There are certain things — I mean, this is America and he’s free to do what he wants — but those aren’t the things that are indicative of a good teammate. The working hard and being a good player definitely helps the team, which is why he’ll continue to get chances to be special until his skills deteriorate. That’s when people will get tired of him.”

Plenty of people already are tired of him, based on an unrelenting effort to settle scores even after he has won the game. And the Raiders’ coaches and players should be at least a little leery about ending up on the wrong end of Antonio’s wrath, if/when things don’t go the way he hopes they will in Oakland.