Jack Del Rio isn’t mad about being dumped for Jon Gruden

Getty Images

Late in the 2017 season, Raider owner Mark Davis courted Jon Gruden while Davis still had a coach under contract. More than a year after the fact, the coach-under-contract who ended up being coach thrown under the bus has taken the high road.

“To me, the Raiders situation wasn’t a hot seat,” former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio tells NFL.com. “That was a love for Jon Gruden by the owner. Owners do what they want to do. I think Mark Davis clearly understands what I brought to that organization, and he expressed gratification for us doing what we did. It enabled them to move to Vegas and be a respected team again, which they hadn’t been for so long.”

Del Rio realizes that, once it appeared that Davis could get Gruden, Davis was going to do it.

“Coach Gruden was somebody [Davis] coveted for a number of years and was finally able to convince him with a boatload of money,” Del Rio said. “Now, Jon gets his chance to play that out and we’ll see what that is. But from my standpoint, it didn’t swirl around until the very end [of the 2017 season]. And that was only because Jon was going to accept the job. . . . I had a winning record there. We became relevant again. I know we did a good job.”

But someone did a bad job of letting Del Rio keep coaching while Davis was talking to Gruden behind Del Rio’s back. Making the situation even worse was the fact that Bob LaMonte represents both men. It’s never been reported or disclosed that LaMonte told Del Rio that Davis was trying to hire Gruden while Del Rio was still the coach. If LaMonte didn’t, it’s an even worse look for him than it was for Davis.

The only guy who comes out of the mess not looking bad is Del Rio. The fact that he has every right to be livid about it but isn’t makes him look even better.