Jalen Richard re-signs with Raiders

The Raiders re-signed restricted free agent running back Jalen Richard, the team announced Wednesday.

Oakland also has Isaiah Crowell, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren in its backfield. The Raiders recently worked out Robert Turbin and have said they will re-visit Marshawn Lynch‘s future after the draft.

Richard originally joined the Raiders after participating on a tryout basis at the team’s rookie minicamp in May 2016.

He has played all 48 career games, with two starts, rushing for 1,025 yards and three touchdowns on 194 carries. Richard also has 1,057 receiving yards on 124 receptions with three touchdowns.

He was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2016 as a return specialist and has 62 punt returns for 464 yards and 25 kickoff returns for 492 yards in his career.