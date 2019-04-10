Jamal Adams thinks pairing with C.J. Mosley can be “something special”

Getty Images

Linebacker C.J. Mosley left the Ravens for the Jets as a free agent and his arrival has one of his new teammates thinking about two other former Ravens.

Safety Jamal Adams did his best to sell Mosley on coming to the Jets when the two players were at the Pro Bowl earlier this year, although he admits that he never expected Mosley to get out of Baltimore. Now that Mosley has joined the Jets defense, Adams’ pitch to the linebacker has shifted to one about forming a tandem similar to one that led the Ravens to great success in the past.

“It’s exciting, it’s crazy,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “I’m not comparing us to them, but in a way I’m saying it can be something special like that. And when I say that, I mean Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. That’s the first thing that came in my mind and I hit him up. I told him we can do something special just like those guys if we put our minds to it and just keep working, stay humble and keep our faith. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Outside of playing the same positions, there’s little about the Adams/Mosley tandem that calls to mind Reed and Lewis at this point. That could change, but they can be part of the core of a better Jets defense even if they fail to reach those heights over the course of their partnership.