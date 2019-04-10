Jameis Winston: Moon is the limit for O.J. Howard

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard had 34 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns in the first 10 games, putting him on pace for 54 catches, 904 yards and eight touchdowns. But foot and ankle injuries kept Howard sidelined the final six games, leaving the unknown of how he would have finished.

Quarterback Jameis Winston can’t wait to have a healthy Howard, who is entering his third season.

“The sky’s the limit really, not even the sky — probably the moon,” Winston said, via Mark Cook of Pewter Report. “Why limit him there? This guy, he’s incredible. He and Cam [Brate] really complement each other well. I think O.J. can learn a lot of things from Cam. I believe having both of those guys is going to make our offense go to the top.

“You can’t really stop O.J. from doing anything. He’s going to blow you off the ball with blocking. He’ll run past you and stiff arm you. I know he’s going to have a great season and Lord willing, he’s going to stay healthy and make it to the Pro Bowl like he was before he got injured.”

New Bucs coach Bruce Arians never had a Cardinals tight end with even 500 yards in his four seasons in Arizona. But then, he didn’t have Howard and Brate as his tight ends.

Howard was the 19th overall pick in 2017.