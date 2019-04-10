Jarrett Stidham visiting Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers have a starting quarterback from Auburn in Cam Newton and they’re meeting with another one of the school’s former starters as the draft draws closer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is meeting with Jarrett Stidham. He’s also met with Washington and the Giants over the course of the pre-draft process.

Stidham started at Auburn the last two years after opening his college career at Baylor in 2015. The 2017 season was more successful for both team and player, but the interest being shown in Stidham indicates he still has a good chance of being drafted at some point in the middle rounds.

Carolina currently has Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen on hand as backups to Newton and they have not drafted a quarterback since taking Newton with the first overall pick in 2011.