Jets sign AAF QB Brandon Silvers

Getty Images

When former Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg was benched by the Memphis Express, Brandon Silvers took his place. Now Silvers will take the place Hackenberg once occupied on the bottom of the Jets’ depth chart.

The Jets announced today that they have signed Silvers, who was one of four quarterbacks to play for Memphis during the brief AAF season. (The others were Hackenberg, Zach Mettenberger and John Manziel.)

Silvers was a four-year starter at Troy who threw for 71 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and a 64.4% completion rate in his college career.

The Jets’ quarterback depth chart currently consists of Sam Darnold as the undisputed starter, Trevor Siemian as the likely No. 2 and Davis Webb and Silvers likely competing for a third and final roster spot.