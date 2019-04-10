Josh Allen (the pass rusher, not the quarterback) to visit Bills

Getty Images

For the second year in a row, the Bills are taking a pre-draft meeting with a prospect named Josh Allen.

Last year’s prospect wound up as Buffalo’s first-round pick and moved into the No. 1 quarterback spot after the first half of the first game of the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the former Kentucky pass rusher with the same name will be visiting the Bills on Thursday.

The Bills had to trade up in order to get Allen the quarterback with the seventh pick last year and it seems likely that they’d have to do the same to get this year’s Allen to Buffalo. He’s expected to be one of the first few players selected later this month and the Bills are currently set to pick ninth overall.

Rapoport adds that the Bills are also meeting with former Ole Miss wide receiver AJ Brown on Wednesday. He’s much more likely to be on the board if Buffalo stays put and would almost certainly be the only AJ Brown trying to make the team this year.