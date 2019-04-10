Mark Murphy calls recent article “half-truths” and “stuff just made up”

Getty Images

Packers CEO Mark Murphy has spoken regarding last week’s sandblaster from Tyler Dunne of BleacherReport.com.

“It’s all in the past,” Murphy told Scott Emerich of WXOW-TV. “It’s a lot of half-truths and a lot of stuff just made up. The conversation that allegedly took place between [quarterback] Aaron [Rodgers] and I was completely false. We had a great conversation. It was very positive. We talked about Matt La Fleur and I said ‘Aaron, I think this change is going to be great for you and the organization and he was very positive.'”

Dunne’s story contends that Murphy told Rodgers “don’t be the problem,” and that Murphy has grown weary of Rodgers’ “diva stuff.”

Still, Murphy doesn’t sound mad about the potential impact of the story on the franchise’s fate in 2019.

“I think this is going to be great motivation for [Rodgers] and the team,” Murphy said. “You hate to have your dirty laundry aired but I do think it’s going to be a positive.”

Murphy also seemed to indicate that there was some truth to the notion that dysfunction existed in recent years, acknowledging that the dynamics contributed to his decision in 2018 to assume direct control over football operations.

“If things were as bad as that article implied, we never would’ve won a Super Bowl,” Murphy said. “We never would’ve gone to eight straight playoffs. It was certainly exaggerated. But I just felt like we did need a change and I think last year, with [former G.M.] Ted [Thompson] stepping down into more of a senior advisory role, then this year, just felt like we needed a change [at coach]. As Aaron said, I have nothing but great respect for Mike [McCarthy] and what he’s accomplished for us.”

Barring fresh reporting from Dunne or anyone else, this should be the last chapter in a story that has lingered for nearly a week. The motivation it may create for Rodgers and the Packers could linger much longer.

And, as Murphy admitted, that could be very good.