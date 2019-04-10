Marquise Brown gets a positive review for his injured foot

Getty Images

Former Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown was among the players to undergo a medical re-check in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Brown received good news.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brown “received a very positive review” on a foot that he injured late in the year.

Brown, who injured the foot in the Big 12 championship game, has been out of a boot for weeks, per Rapoport. Brown didn’t participate in the Scouting Combine and engaged in no pre-draft workouts.

He has accepted an invitation to the draft, and there continues to be a sense that he’ll be selected in round one. Although he likely won’t be drafted by the Steelers, given that he’s related to former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Those words were typed with tongue partially in check. But, really, would the Steelers dare to draft Antonio Brown’s cousin? Given Antonio Brown’s antics throughout the offseason, it’s fair to wonder whether the family relationship will affect Brown as much as the questions about the foot.