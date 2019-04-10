Miles Sanders drawing lots of interest

Getty Images

Penn State running back Miles Sanders is a popular man. He has visits with five teams and workouts with eight others.

He has traveled to or will travel to Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Buffalo, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Sanders also will workout for the Bears as well as the Texans, Cowboys, Falcons, Titans, Bengals, Panthers, Buccaneers and Colts.

Sanders rushed for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior season of 2018.

In his three-year career, Sanders rushed for 1,649 yards and 12 touchdowns on 276 carries. He also caught 32 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.