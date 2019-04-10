Morris Claiborne, Corey Liuget visit Giants

Getty Images

The Giants looked at a couple of potential additions to their defense on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team met with cornerback Morris Claiborne and defensive tackle Corey Liuget. Liuget is No. 44 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 and one of 13 unattached players on that list.

The Chargers opted not to pick up Liuget’s option after he finished the 2018 season on injured reserve with a quad injury. The 2011 first-round pick was a starter throughout his eight years with the team and has 274 tackles, 24 sacks and six forced fumbles over his career.

Claiborne spent the last two years with the Jets. He started 30 games, which was an improvement on his injury-plagued years with the Cowboys, and posted 100 tackles and three interceptions with the Giants’ co-tenants at MetLife Stadium.