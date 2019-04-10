Nick Bosa: I stopped pro-Trump tweets because I might go to San Francisco

Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa was once outspoken on Twitter. Now he’s less so.

Bosa, who has praised President Trump and called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” in tweets that he later deleted, told Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.com that he decided giving up his political tweeting was only practical because he might get drafted by the 49ers, who represent one of the most liberal cities in America.

I had to,” Bosa said. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

Bosa, of course, didn’t “have to” do anything. For an example of a player who chose to prioritize his freedom of expression over his NFL career, he need only look to Kaepernick, the so-called “clown” who isn’t in the NFL anymore because he kneeled during the national anthem. And Bosa certainly wouldn’t have suffered the same fate as Kaepernick — he’d get drafted no matter how much he tweeted about politics, although some teams might be weary of a player who would be polarizing with the fan base.

Not wanting to risk a backlash, Bosa is now keeping his political opinions to himself.

18 responses to “Nick Bosa: I stopped pro-Trump tweets because I might go to San Francisco

  5. I think it’s a smart move. Being outspoken politically can hurt your income potential. Look no further than San Francisco for Exhibit A.

    Wise decision, no matter what side of politics he is on, on a boatload of vocal morons will be on the other side telling him how wrong he is.

  7. It’s a mystery to me why any celebrity thinks political tweets are something the world benefits from. Somehow complex issues can be expressed by a kid with zero experience into a text barely longer than a bumper sticker?

    And when it comes to pro football players, unless you’re prepared to make politics your cause, it’s just dumb to tweet out your inane opinions and maybe alienate half the fans. And that’s true no matter what city’s team you go to.

  9. Except, of course, that if Kaepernick had just restricted his freedom of expression to tweeting during off hours, no one would have cared. The problem was protesting during work hours at your place of employment. What private business lets you do that? Why should the NFL be held to a ridiculous standard in this regard?

  12. Kaepernick had already made a great deal of money BEFORE he work his pigs socks. It’s a smart business decision to give the Twitter a break.

  13. he’d get drafted no matter how much he tweeted about politics, although some teams might be weary of a player who would be polarizing with the fan base.
    ————————————

    You don’t polarize a NFL fan base by showing love and respect for your country and the men and women who sacrificed everything for it. You polarize the fan base by doing the exact opposite of that.

  15. Does he not understand that people get destroyed over things they put on social media 10 + years ago? It’s already out there, my man.

  18. Coward. When you start being afraid of who you are, and what you believe in, because you are worried about what idiots might say to you…….then you may as well just sign over everything else you have…and cower away

