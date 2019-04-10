N’Keal Harry will work out for Cardinals

Getty Images

Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry has had a busy travel schedule this month.

He has had or will have trips to Buffalo, Philadelphia, New England, New Orleans and Seattle among others.

Only one team will work him out privately, though.

A Cardinals’ contingent, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, General Manager Steve Keim, president Michael Bidwill and receivers coach David Raih are expected to make the short trip to Arizona State on April 20 to scout Harry, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Harry, who is 6 foot 2, 228 pounds, ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

In three seasons at ASU, Harry played 37 games and had 213 catches for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had 1,000-yard campaigns his sophomore and junior seasons.

Besides, the No. 1 overall choice, the Cardinals also have the 33rd and 65th selections to start the second and third rounds. Arizona has 10 selections in all.