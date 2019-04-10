Panthers brought Will Grier in for a visit as well

Getty Images

The Panthers have a former MVP quarterback, but he’s coming off shoulder surgery and only has two years left on his contract.

So it makes sense that they’re looking at options there.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers have hosted West Virginia quarterback Will Grier on a visit to team headquarters.

They saved a little money with that one, since he grew up near Charlotte, but he’s one of several quarterbacks they’ve done their research on (including a visit by Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham).

While they might not be prepared to look for (or admit looking for) a long-term replacement for Cam Newton, they at least need a better grade of backup, as the options on hand are Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.