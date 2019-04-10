Patriots sign tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Getty Images

The Patriots addressed their need at tight end, giving a chance to a player who could be a factor in their passing game.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots are signing Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal.

The Jaguars declined the option on the second year of his contract, after a core muscle injury shortened his one season there. He caught 11 passes for 90 yards in five games with the Jaguars.

When well and eligible he has been productive, as he caught 50 passes in 13 games for the Jets in 2017, after he was suspended the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy.

The Patriots need all the help they can get at the position, after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Seferian-Jenkins can’t reasonably replace him, but he’s a solid part to add to the mix with Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson, Matt LaCosse, and Ryan Izzo.