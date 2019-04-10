Patriots sign tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2019
The Patriots addressed their need at tight end, giving a chance to a player who could be a factor in their passing game.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots are signing Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal.

The Jaguars declined the option on the second year of his contract, after a core muscle injury shortened his one season there. He caught 11 passes for 90 yards in five games with the Jaguars.

When well and eligible he has been productive, as he caught 50 passes in 13 games for the Jets in 2017, after he was suspended the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy.

The Patriots need all the help they can get at the position, after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Seferian-Jenkins can’t reasonably replace him, but he’s a solid part to add to the mix with Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson, Matt LaCosse, and Ryan Izzo.

  2. I remember when, with the Jets, he caught a TD pass against NE that was later overturned. It was a less popular version of “what constitutes a catch”.

  3. This is a decent signing. Liked him a lot out of colllege, but he’s been pretty much a disappointment. He DID catch 50 passes for the Jets. 😮

    He either has a solid year and gets paid like Trent Brown did, or he won’t make the 53. I still think the Pats double dip at TE in this draft. ASJ is NOT the long term solution to the TE position for the Pats

  4. vikings1234 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 2:10 pm
    Actually the pass counted, but he fumbled the ball before crossing the goal line and recovering it out of bounds, resulting in a touchback. There was a dead on photo showing the ball floating in space for a moment before he crossed the plane of the goal line.

  6. bounce back year for him. (barring injury)

    he will do well, 30-45 catches max, 475- 545+ yards 6 TD’s

    The Patriots have a way of turning guys like this one back into respectable players
    even if it is only for one year.

