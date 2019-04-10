Raiders still looking for site for second “home” preseason game

Getty Images

While the Raiders are playing another season in Oakland, fans there will only have eight chances to see them.

In addition to the home game they’re giving up to play the Bears in London during the regular season, they’re also going to be short a game in the preseason.

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the Raiders second “home” preseason game was listed as “neutral site TBD” for their Week Three game against the Packers.

They’re still discussing options in Canada, though playing the game in Regina has been nixed by the Saskatchewan Rough Riders. Edmonton and Winnipeg are still being discussed as options.

Their only preseason game in Oakland will be the preseason opener against the Rams. Which, if you think about it, is kind of a break for Raiders fans in Oakland, since it means they don’t have to pay regular prices to watch another preseason game.