Report: Bears do not plan to sign a kicker from tryouts today

The Bears worked out more kickers Wednesday, but they do not plan to sign any of them at the moment, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caleb Sturgis (pictured), Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose kicked for the Bears during this round of tryouts. The Bears also have worked out Josh Gable, Ernesto Lacayo, Austin MacGinnis, Blair Walsh and Nick Folk in previous workouts this offseason.

They signed Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt, and those remain the two kickers on the roster.

Chicago is in the market for a new kicker after cutting Cody Parkey last month.

Sturgis, Koo and Rose all have kicked in the NFL. Jones and Blewitt never have kicked in a regular-season game.