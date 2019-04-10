Report: Rams will sign John Wolford

Getty Images

The Rams plan to sign former Alliance of American Football quarterback John Wolford, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

Wolford played for the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF.

He will become the third quarterback on the team’s roster, joining Jared Goff and Blake Bortles.

Wolford, who played at Wake Forest, beat out Trevor Knight for the starting job with the Hotshots. He led the AAF in touchdown passes (14) and was second in passing yards (1,617) and yards per attempt (7.8). His passer rating was 95.9.

Wolford passed for 8,794 yards with 59 touchdowns and 41 touchdowns in his four years at Wake Forest.

He spent 10 days with the Jets last August, participating in three practices and playing in a preseason game against the Eagles.