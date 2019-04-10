Report: Vikings sign Greer Martini

Getty Images

The Vikings have added another former AAF player to their defense.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the team has signed linebacker Greer Martini. Martini worked out for the team earlier this week.

The Vikings have also signed cornerback Duke Thomas, safety Derron Smith and defensive end Karter Schult since the AAF closed down last week. Miami has signed the most players from the short-lived league with seven additions to their roster.

Martini had 55 tackles, a sack and an interception for the Salt Lake Stallions. He signed with the Packers last year after going undrafted out of Notre Dame and wound up on their practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players.