Robert Kraft’s lawyers argue that “irreparable harm” will result from release of video

Getty Images

As the prosecution of solicitation of prostitution cases continues in Florida, the biggest name among the many defendants continues to push to keep sensitive videos secret.

Via the Boston Globe, Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s lawyers argued in a legal brief filed on Wednesday that Kraft will suffer “irreparable harm” if the videos secretly generated by law-enforcement authorities of alleged sex acts become public.

The argument, made in the case filed by multiple media outlets (including the Globe) aimed to forcing the videos to be released to the public, is that release of the videos before the resolution of the criminal case would undermine Kraft’s legal rights in an irreversible way.

It’s a sound point. If pending efforts to keep the videos from ever being introduced at trial prevail, public disclosure would potentially taint the jury pool, making it much more difficult for Kraft to get a fair trial. Thus, regardless of whether the videos are disclosed at some point after the case ends, there’s no reason for the videos to be made public while Kraft continues to exercise his constitutional right to fight the charges.

After the criminal case ends, different considerations arise (including whether a court finds that the videos were illegally obtained). For now, and on the specific question of whether the videos should be released at this point in time, it makes plenty of sense to keep the video under wraps.