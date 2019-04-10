Rodgers declines to say whether he talked to McCarthy after article came out

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have both denied a recent report that portrayed their relationship as growing ugly last season, but there’s no word on whether the two of them have talked about it.

Rodgers was specifically asked today whether he talked to McCarthy after BleacherReport.com published a story saying the two of them had a strained relationship, and Rodgers wouldn’t say.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Rodgers said.

Otherwise, Rodgers is standing by his statement that the article in question was a “smear attack” that took the word of a couple disgruntled ex-teammates over the word of dozens of current and former teammates who respect him.

“I stand by everything I said,” Rodgers said. “I’ve heard from 100-plus former teammates and coaches and current teammates and coaches, and that’s fun. Especially some of the guys you haven’t heard from in a while checking in and encouraging you.”

Whether one of those guys was McCarthy, we do not know.