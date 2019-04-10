Russell Shepard re-signs with Giants

Getty Images

Fourteen different players were credited with receptions for the Giants last season and 12 of them were set to return to the team at the start of business on Wednesday.

That number is now up to 13. Wide receiver Russell Shepard announced that he has re-signed with the team.

Shepard signed with the Giants last May after four years in Tampa and one season with the Panthers. He caught 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 12 appearances for the team.

One of those two touchdowns came from Odell Beckham, who is also one of the 14 Giants players that caught a pass last year. The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns last month, so he will be the only one of that group who won’t be with the team once they kick off their offseason program next Monday.