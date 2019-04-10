Seahawks would like more than four picks, but it’s not easy “just to move back”

Getty Images

The Seahawks have made 86 selections over the last nine drafts, which ranks second in the league over that span and illustrates the unusual position they find themselves in as they head into this year’s draft.

Due to trades for left tackle Duane Brown, quarterback Brett Hundley and safety Shalom Luani, the Seahawks currently have a league-low four picks at their disposal. General Manager John Schneider called that “not cool” and that he’s open to making trades that give them more bites at the apple, but noted that it’s not always easy to find the right fit to make a deal.

“It’s safe to say, but it’s a darn good draft, so I could see a very good player being there for us at 21,” Schneider said, via ESPN.com. “And the other part of it is, everybody’s like, ‘Well, they always like to go back.’ You have to find a partner. You have to negotiate within a specific amount of time. So it’s not like an easy thing just to move back.”

The Seahawks expect to get four compensatory draft picks next year and that extra capital could be part of moves to add a pick to this year’s haul, but, as Schneider notes, it’s not a sure thing that everything will come together.