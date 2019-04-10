Spencer Ware visits Jets

Getty Images

Running back Spencer Ware could be in the running for a role backing up Le'Veon Bell.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Ware visited the Jets on Wednesday. Ware has also met with the Colts and Lions since free agency opened last month.

The Jets currently have Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon as backup options behind Bell in their backfield.

Ware spent the last four years with the Chiefs and ran for 921 yards while adding 447 receiving yards in 2016. His attempt to follow that up was foiled by a preseason knee injury in 2017 and he missed the entire year. Ware returned last season to run 51 times for 246 yards and catch 20 passes for 224 yards.