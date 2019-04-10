The NFFC becomes SportsCon

Getty Images

The fantasy football convention founded earlier this decade by Tony Romo is changing its name, and its approach.

The National Fantasy Football Convention has become SportsCon. And it will focus on more than football.

“There is no doubt that we were inspired by the success of Comic-Con and we wanted to create something similar for sports fans of the world, instead of meeting your favorite superheroes, you get to meet your favorite sports heroes,” SportsCon CEO Andy Alberth said in a press release.

Currently owned by Romo, Ezekiel Elliott, and Melvin Gordon with other partners potentially acquiring equity in the operation soon, 2019 SportsCon will be conducted from July 12 to 14 in Dallas. The NFFC first generated widespread attention in 2015, when the NFL essentially shut down its inaugural event in Las Vegas, due to the fact that it was scheduled to be conducted in a facility owned by a casino (even though the venue was not a casino or gambling establishment of any kind).

Four years later, the NFL has an official partnership with a casino.