Vikings add another ex-AAFer in S Jordan Martin

Shortly after it broke that linebacker Greer Martini became the fourth former Alliance of American Football player to sign with the Vikings came word of a fifth addition to the roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have signed safety Jordan Martin. Garafolo adds that Martin had a workout with the Eagles on Tuesday before landing a deal in Minnesota.

Martin had 31 tackles and an interception with the San Diego Fleet before the AAF closed its doors. He played college ball at Toledo and Syracuse. Martin had 25 tackles and a forced fumble in seven games for Syracuse before a wrist injury ended his final college season in 2017.

Cornerback Duke Thomas, safety Derron Smith and defensive end Karter Schult join Martini and Martin as ex-AAF players now plying their trade with the Vikings.