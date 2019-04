Getty Images

With NFL teams picking over the remnants of the AAF, players with previous NFL experience are getting looks.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings are working out linebacker Davis Tull today.

An undersized-but-athletic pass-rusher, Tull played for Memphis in the AAF.

A fifth-round pick of the Saints in 2015, he spent some time with the Falcons and Rams and in the CFL as well.